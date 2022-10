DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran

Updated: Oct 26, 2022

There was a person in the world who died because of taking a bath. For 70 years this person did not take a bath, but as soon as he took a bath, he died after some time. Known as the dirtiest man in the whole world, the name of this person is Amou Haji.