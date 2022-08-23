DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
Zee News team is present in Taiwan amid China-Taiwan tension. Both the countries are continuously doing army drills. While China is doing drills to intimidate Taiwan, Taiwan is doing maneuvers to protect its sovereignty.
