Doksuri Typhoon causes huge devastation in China's Beijing

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
China Floods 2023: There is a scene of devastation all around due to the storm in China. Heavy flooding from the Doksuri typhoon has caused havoc. Learn in detail in this report how the condition of Beijing in China is due to heavy floods and overflowing rivers.

Trending Videos

