Donald Trump Arrested in Georgia Election Fraud Case

Aug 25, 2023
Donald Trump Arrested: Former US President Donald Trump has been saved from going to jail in the election fraud case. The court has given him bail on a bond of 2 lakh dollars. Earlier, when the case was registered, he had reached Georgia jail to give his arrest. On receiving information about his arrival, security was tightened around the jail. Trump has called this case a conspiracy against him.
