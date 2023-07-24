trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639742
Drone strikes hit two buildings in Moscow, Russia calls it a 'terrorist act'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The ongoing escalation between Russia and Ukraine appears to have intensified. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in the early hours claimed "drone strikes" by Ukraine. He further stated that the drones had hit two "non-residential buildings" in the Russian capital.
