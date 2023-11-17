trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689198
Dua Lipa All Set To Perform At Closing Ceremony Of World Cup 2023 In Ahmedabad | World Cup 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Hollywood pop icon Dua Lipa is set to be performing at the closing ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2023. The final match will take place between India and Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad.
