EAM Jaishankar reacts to reports of intelligence shared amongst The Five Eyes about Nijjar’s killing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
EAM Jaishankar on September 26 reacted to reports of intelligence shared amongst The Five Eyes about Nijjar’s killing. EAM said, “I'm not part of The Five Eyes, I'm certainly not part of the FBI. So I think you're asking the wrong person.” Notably, David Cohen, the US Ambassador to Canada, said it was “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” that led the Trudeau administration to make the claim of a potential link between “agents” of the Indian government and the killing of separatist Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
