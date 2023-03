videoDetails

Earthquake tremors of 7.1 magnitude jolts New Zealand's Kermadec Island

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Strong earthquake tremors have been observed on Kermadec Island in New Zealand. The intensity of this earthquake has been recorded 7.1 on the Richter scale but no devastation has been reported. At the same time, a tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake.