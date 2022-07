Elon Musk cancels Twitter deal

Twitter has now issued an official statement on the termination of Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter. Twitter has said that Twitter's board is fully convinced that Twitter will be sold to Elon Musk at a price of $ 54 per share.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

