Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Pakistani Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif will return home after four years of self-imposed exile. Nawaz Sharif is primed to make a political comeback ahead of elections. Pakistan is facing overlapping security, economic and political crises ahead of polls.
