External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets With Vietnamese Prime Minister To Strengthen Ties

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
EAM Jaishankar paid a courtesy call to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 16. He also held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, in Hanoi.
