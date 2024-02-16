trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721831
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election

|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Fazlur Rehman has made huge remark on Pakistan Election. Fazlur Rehman said that there was theft in Pakistan's elections. Further he said, decisions will not be taken in the House but on the field. The elections showed that Parliament has no status.There is nothing in the hands of the PM in Pakistan, Fazlur added.

