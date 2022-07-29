Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar are seen sitting together in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The thing to note is that both did not even see each other during this meeting.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

