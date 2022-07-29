NewsVideos

Foreign Ministers of India & Pakistan attend Kazakhstan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar are seen sitting together in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The thing to note is that both did not even see each other during this meeting.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar are seen sitting together in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The thing to note is that both did not even see each other during this meeting.

All Videos

Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan apologizes to President Droupadi Murmu over controversial statement
1:21
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan apologizes to President Droupadi Murmu over controversial statement
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022
9:10
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022
First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission
First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission
Time Machine: When Sachin Tendulkar played for Pakistan cricket team!
14:2
Time Machine: When Sachin Tendulkar played for Pakistan cricket team!

Trending Videos

36:2
Agenda India ka: Bengal Recruitment Scam--Arpita Mukherjee's crocodile tears during medical test?
1:21
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan apologizes to President Droupadi Murmu over controversial statement
9:10
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022
First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission
14:2
Time Machine: When Sachin Tendulkar played for Pakistan cricket team!
Bilawal Bhutto,bilawal bhutto speech,Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,Bilawal Bhutto news,bilawal bhutto today,bilawal bhutto latest news,bilawal bhutto foreign minister,bilawal bhutto zardari foreign minister,bilawal bhutto zardari as the foreign minister,S Jaishankar,bilawal bhutto news foreign minister,Jaishankar,bilawal bhutto-zardari foreign minister,s. jaishankar to meet chinese foreign minister,SCO meet,Shanghai,s jaishankar and bhutto,Zee News,