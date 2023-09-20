trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664741
Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif’s rant goes viral, “India on the Moon, Pakistan still begging…”

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s video has gone viral on the internet where he is comparing India and Pakistan. Sharif talked about India’s immense success and then highlighted where Pakistan has reached.
