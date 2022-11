G-20 Summit 2022: PM Modi's initiative to end Russia-Ukraine war approved!

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine has been approved. PM Modi had appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war, on which the leaders of the G20 countries have agreed. The G20 summit is being held in Indonesia and PM Modi is present visit there to participate in the conference.