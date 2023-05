videoDetails

G20 Meet Kashmir: China-Pakistan gets jealous after seeing India's charm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

G-20 working group meeting is being held in Jammu and Kashmir. The determination and unwavering faith of PM Modi is behind this achievement, which has changed the fate and picture of the paradise on earth which is facing the wounds of terrorism.