Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 15 concluded his five-day UK visit. Here are the highlights of S Jaishankar’s productive visit to UK.
