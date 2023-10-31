trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682460
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Last year, in 2022, a team of archaeologists from Poland made an unsettling discovery. The 400-year-old remains of a young woman were found in Poland. The remains were buried in an unmarked cemetery, with a padlock at her foot and also had an iron sickle around its neck. This year, the same team discovered the remains of a child just a few metres away.
