Gravitas: Chinese president Xi calls former US diplomat an 'old friend'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
100-year-old Henry Kissinger met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The talks revolved around peaceful co-existence. Why did Kissinger meet Xi? Priyanka Sharma brings you the details.
