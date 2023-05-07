videoDetails

Gun Violence: At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

| Updated: May 07, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

A gunman shot and killed eight people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday (May 6), police said. The gunman, whom authorities said they think acted alone and whose motive was not yet known, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city's police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.