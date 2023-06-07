NewsVideos
Gun Violence: Two dead after gunman opens fire at Virginia high school graduation

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Two people were shot dead and several wounded by gunfire that erupted in a park in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday (June 6) as high school graduates and their families emerged from a theatre where commencement exercises had just concluded, police said. Watch the full story...

