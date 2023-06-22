NewsVideos
H1B visa rules to be revised? US to ease norms amid PM Modi's visit, what are the new changes

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
In a major step, US is planning to ease H1-B Visas for skilled Indian workers. This announcement comes as PM Modi makes a state visit to the country. State Department could announce small number of Indians and others with H-1B visas. Indians have long been concerned as they have faced difficulty in obtaining US visas.

