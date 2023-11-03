trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683464
Hamas and Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israel

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
28 days have passed since the war between Israel and Hamas began. Israeli army's attack on Hamas after its attack is not reaching end. Meanwhile, Hamas and Hezbollah have also launched a massive attack on central Israel last night. In this attack, while on one hand many houses were set on fire, on the other hand many vehicles were burnt to ashes. Know in detail in this report how fierce the war between Hamas and Israel has become.
