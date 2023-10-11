trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673720
Hamas' Military Commander house attacked by Israel

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Israel Hamas Palestine Conflict: Today is the fifth day of war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified attacks on Hamas. Let us tell you that Israel has bombed the house of Hamas Military Commander.
