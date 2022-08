Heavy devastation caused by floods in Pakistan's Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, the army rescued the child with the help of a helicopter. The child was trapped in the middle of the raging river.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

