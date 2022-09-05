Heavy devastation in Pakistan due to floods

Pakistan has come under the grip of floods and destruction is visible everywhere these days. Here people are forced to walk for miles to save their lives. Diseases spreading in different places have made it difficult to survive.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

