videoDetails

How India's diplomacy has garnered praise in the Ukraine-Russia conflict | Zelensky | Putin | Modi

| Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

West has backed Ukraine by supplying weapons and artillery to counter Russian troops . As the war began last year, many Indian nationals were stranded in cities of Ukraine. PM Modi took the cognizance of the matter and chaired a high-level meeting.