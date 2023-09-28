trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668107
Huge explosion near the airport in Tashkent

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Uzbekistan Explosion: A huge explosion has been reported in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The entire capital has been shaken by this blast. The explosion occurred near the airport.
