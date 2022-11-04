NewsVideos

Imran Khan Attack: Punjab Province CM orders probe in Imran Khan assassination bid

|Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:32 AM IST
The Chief Minister of Punjab province has ordered an inquiry into the deadly attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan.

All Videos

Imran Khan Attack: Police have found 11 bullets from the spot
4:7
Imran Khan Attack: Police have found 11 bullets from the spot
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot during protest march
12:14
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot during protest march
Zee Top 10: Pakistan PM okays commission to probe 'Assassination bid' against Imran Khan
2:1
Zee Top 10: Pakistan PM okays commission to probe 'Assassination bid' against Imran Khan
Namaste India: Protests across country following Imran Khan's assassination attempt
3:41
Namaste India: Protests across country following Imran Khan's assassination attempt
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
1H8:13
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March

