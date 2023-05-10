NewsVideos
Imran Khan got a big blow from the court in Toshakhana case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
In the Toshakhana case, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has got a big blow from the court. Charges have been framed against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

