Imran Khan's lawyer exposes the truth!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
The former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been arrested by the Pakistani Rangers. On the arrest of Imran Khan, PTI's lawyer said, I saw they hit Khan Sahab
