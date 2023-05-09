हिन्दी
Imran Khan's lawyer exposes the truth!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
The former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been arrested by the Pakistani Rangers. On the arrest of Imran Khan, PTI's lawyer said, I saw they hit Khan Sahab
