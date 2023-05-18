NewsVideos
videoDetails

Imran Khan's ultimatum of 24 hours over, police waiting for order to take action

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Big news has come about former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Imran's ultimatum of 24 hours is over. Police is waiting for orders for action.

All Videos

SP Singh Baghel's ministry changed after Kiren Rijiju!
1:10
SP Singh Baghel's ministry changed after Kiren Rijiju!
Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety
2:4
Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety
Congress high command approves Siddaramaiah's name as next CM of Karnataka!
6:50
Congress high command approves Siddaramaiah's name as next CM of Karnataka!
PM Modi Flags Off Odisha's First Vande Bharat Express On Puri-Howrah Route
1:0
PM Modi Flags Off Odisha's First Vande Bharat Express On Puri-Howrah Route
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah may take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow!
6:54
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah may take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow!

Trending Videos

1:10
SP Singh Baghel's ministry changed after Kiren Rijiju!
2:4
Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety
6:50
Congress high command approves Siddaramaiah's name as next CM of Karnataka!
1:0
PM Modi Flags Off Odisha's First Vande Bharat Express On Puri-Howrah Route
6:54
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah may take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow!
Pakistan,Imran Khan,ultimatum,imran ultimatum,Breaking News,