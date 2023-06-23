NewsVideos
“India is an important country…” US Congresswoman lauds PM Modi’s address to the US Congress

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint session of the United States Congress during which he covered a wide range of topics. The US Representatives, who were present during the address, talked about the parts of Prime Minister Modi’s speech which resonated with them the most. Representative of the Virgin Islands, Stacey Plaskett said, “Particularly India is an important country, as a democracy in an area there is great strategic importance to the United States.”

