“India, US have shared appreciation for Democracy…” Connecticut Lt Gov Susan Bysiewicz

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz extends a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic state visit to US.

