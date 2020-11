Indian Army Chief General Naravane warns Pakistan 'no intruder will survive'

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday gave a strict warning to Pakistan that no intruder who crosses the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into India will survive, hours after four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.