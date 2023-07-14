trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635509
Indian Contingent marches in Heart of Paris At Bastille Day Parade

Jul 14, 2023
Indian Contingent took part in the Bastille Day Parade. July 14, 2023 will be etched in the history of India-France relations. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at historic Champs-Elysees in Paris for the Bastille Day Parade. Champs-Élysées was coloured in red, blue and white- colours of the French Flag.
