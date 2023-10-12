trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674231
Indian government takes big step for return of Indians stranded in Israel!

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Israel Humas War Latest Update: Amidst the Israel-Palestine war, there are many Indians who are stranded in Israel. Seeing such situation of Indian citizens, the Government of India has taken a big step and launched Operation Ajay. Know in detail in this report what is Operation Ajay.
