"Indian Leadership…Led By National Interests" Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Indian leadership at an event in Russia. He called the Indian leadership ‘self-directed’ and led by national interests.
