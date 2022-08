International News: 20 killed in Iraq violence

Violence is taking place in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. the crowd has now entered in Rashtrapati Bhavan. So far 20 people have been reported killed in the firing of security forces.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Violence is taking place in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. the crowd has now entered in Rashtrapati Bhavan. So far 20 people have been reported killed in the firing of security forces.