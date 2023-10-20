trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677891
"Iran Supports Hamas…" US President Joe Biden Blames The Islamic Nation for The Israel-Palestine Conflict

Oct 20, 2023
Amid the conflict, US Prez Joe Biden paid a visit to Israel and expressed his solidarity with the people. He met PM Netanyahu along with top leaders and held a discussion on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
