Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty Updates: Eight former Indian Navy personnel were sentenced to death by the Qatar court on Thursday. All these eight Indian citizens are employees of Al Dahra Company who were detained last year in an alleged case of espionage. Meanwhile, suspicion is being raised on Pakistan behind the decision of this punishment.
