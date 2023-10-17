trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676440
Israel attack leads to rapid increase in Gaza's Death

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza is continuously increasing. Protests were held in America against Israeli attacks.
