Israel attacks Lebanon in retaliation of Hezbollah attacks

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Israel Attack on Lebanon: It has been 23 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel has now intensified ground attacks along with rocket attacks. After Gaza and Syria, now Israel is seen attacking Lebanon.
