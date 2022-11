Israel Elections: Benjamin Netanyahu makes a comeback | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on November 3 congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance. Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections in less than four years.