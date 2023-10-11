trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673770
Israel-Gaza Conflict: "We Kiss The Hands Of Those" Iran Backs Hamas But Refuses To Involve In Attacks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Iran's top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has hailed Hamas' attack on Israel and backed Palestine. However, on October 10 Ayatollah Khamenei said that Tehran had not been involved in the Hamas attack.
