Israel-Hamas war | Reuters journalist killed in severe bombing while working in South Lebanon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a Reuters news videographer was killed on October 13, said Reuters in a statement. The journalist, identified as Issam Abdallah, was part of a Reuters crew working in southern Lebanon. As per Reuters, Abdallah was providing a live video signal near the Lebanese-Israeli border.
