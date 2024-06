videoDetails

DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:18 AM IST

Sangh has started efforts to strengthen Hindutva in UP.. The results of Lok Sabha elections showed that lagging behind in the agenda of Hindutva became the reason for BJP's defeat in UP. But now the Sangh, along with CM Yogi, has prepared an action plan to unite the caste-divided Hindus in UP. In fact, a four-day meeting of the Sangh is going on in Lucknow. Mainly two topics are being discussed in this.