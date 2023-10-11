trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673697
Israel launching continuous rocket attack on Hamas

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: The war between Israel and Hamas seems to be getting fiercer. According to the information, while 900 people have died so far in Palestine, 1200 civilians have been killed in Israel and more than 2800 are injured. Meanwhile, Israel has made a big claim that it has killed 1500 Hamas terrorists.
Israel Hamas War News Today: First consignment of weapons from America reaches Israel
Israel Hamas War News Today: First consignment of weapons from America reaches Israel
Know today' astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 11th October 2023
Know today' astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 11th October 2023
Know the glory of Guru Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the glory of Guru Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Israel-Hamas War underway since 72 hours, know present situation
 Israel-Hamas War underway since 72 hours, know present situation
Israel makes huge claim amid conflict against Hamas
Israel makes huge claim amid conflict against Hamas

