Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
America On Israel Palestine Conflict: America has entered the world war between Israel and Hamas. Despite Iran's opposition, America has given open support to Israel. America has sent its warship, which has the most dangerous fighter aircraft like F-35.
