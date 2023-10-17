trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676469
Israel preps up to launch big on Gaza

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has started a strong siege for the final attack on Gaza. Hundreds of tanks and helicopters have been deployed on the Gaza border.
